Slovakia does not recognise US certificate of vaccination, though Czechia does

About 3,000 people awaiting the recognition of Covid vaccination confirmation.

Michal, the son of Ján Rapan from Bratislava, received his Covid vaccine shot in the United States back in June. The Slovak Health Ministry has not issued a confirmation of his vaccination status even a month after he requested it.

The ministry’s spokesperson Zuzana Eliášová said that Slovakia does not recognise the vaccination certificates issued in the US. However, the Czech Republic, for example, recognises the same type of certificate owned by Michal. The Sme daily has his vaccination certificate at its disposal.

Communication with the Slovak Health Ministry’s department responsible for the coordination of vaccination, which should confirm the validity of vaccination abroad, is problematic. The ministry does not respond to e-mails and has a secret number.

The Health Ministry said that there are about 3,000 people waiting for confirmation, like Rapan’s son.

“I feel sorry that the Health Ministry knowingly demotivates people and requests responsibility in issues related to vaccination,” Ján Rapan said.

53 days of waiting

19. Oct 2021 at 18:00 | Ján Krempaský