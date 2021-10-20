Items in shopping cart: View
Facebook post not necessarily enough to prosecute a bully

MP Taraba published a picture of the president's daughter, saying he was not being ironic.

Emma Čaputová in the middleEmma Čaputová in the middle (Source: TASR)

Non-affiliated MP Tomáš Taraba, who left the caucus of the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), exposed the 17-year-old daughter of President Zuzana Čaputová to online mockery.

Thousands of people responded to his post, but it will probably not be sufficient for criminal prosecution.

The police called his deed “an example of bullying on the internet.”

In the summer, a new crime was added to the Penal Code – dangerous electronic harassment. This means that if someone publishes humiliating pictures or videos of a person and bullies them on social networks over a long period, this person can be punished with one to six years in prison.

However, two attorneys addressed by the Sme daily doubt whether Taraba’s post falls under this crime. In similar cases the court can order the author to delete the post.

20. Oct 2021 at 11:34  | Daniela Hajčáková

