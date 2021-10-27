Items in shopping cart: View
Why do you care how I eat bacon? Fico refuses to explain meetings at cottage

Fico plays down journalists’ questions.

Robert FicoRobert Fico (Source: SITA)

“When you are about to look how I eat bacon of cheese there – why do you care,” reacted Smer’s chair Robert Fico on footage from camera that filmed him in the hunting cottage talking about the current cases, as quoted by the Sme daily.

Former PM Fico reacted to the videos that leaked to media that depict him, former interior minister of his government and people close to corruption scandals, discussing live cases at the cottage. General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka and inspectorate of the Interior Ministry will deal with the leakage.

Fico really eats something at the video but meanwhile he solved the live cases with Marek Para, who is attorney of former Police Corps president, currently in the custody, Tibor Gašpar and his son Pavol Gašpar.

Miroslav Bödör was also present – father of the accused Nitra oligarch Norbert Bödör, also in the custody, who was according to police accusation in charge of the organised criminal group that impacted happening in police.

27. Oct 2021 at 12:27  | Compiled by Spectator staff

