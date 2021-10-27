Looking back at 'utopian' Bratislava housing estates through graffiti and symbols

Artists Matúš Maťátko and Filip Sabol worked on their latest paintings together for the first time. Break the Wall is their first joint display.

Filip Sabol (left) and Matúš Maťátko (right) during the installation of their Break the Wall display at the Station Contemporary Art Gallery in Bratislava. (Source: SME/Jozef Jakubčo)

Font size: A - | A +

Both men grew up in one of the Bratislava housing estates shortly after the fall of the communist regime, at a time when crime was increasing. The estates soon turned into a place where dealers sold drugs to their customers.

Over the years, they looked critically at their childhood and youth. Artists Matúš Maťátko and Filip Sabol joined forces in a special project called Break the Wall, which is exhibited at the Station Contemporary Art Gallery in the Bratislava borough of Petržalka.

27. Oct 2021 at 22:40 | Jana Alexová