Looking back at 'utopian' Bratislava housing estates through graffiti and symbols

Both men grew up in one of the Bratislava housing estates shortly after the fall of the communist regime, at a time when crime was increasing. The estates soon turned into a place where dealers sold drugs to their customers.
Over the years, they looked critically at their childhood and youth. Artists Matúš Maťátko and Filip Sabol joined forces in a special project called Break the Wall, which is exhibited at the Station Contemporary Art Gallery in the Bratislava borough of Petržalka.
27. Oct 2021 at 22:40 | Jana Alexová