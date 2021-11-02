Winter hiking season kicks off in the High Tatras, despite trail closures

Hikers, who should follow Covid updates for the High Tatras region, can now download a map of open hiking trails.

Twelve mountain huts are open in the High Tatras all year long. (Source: Martin Maličký)

Due to the approaching winter season, hiking trails in the High Tatras were closed on the first day of November once again.

"At this time, nature and animals enjoy the winter rest they need," the High Tatras Tourism Association said.

The seasonal closure of hiking trails lasts from November 1 to June 14, but this does not mean the High Tatras will be completely closed to hikers and tourists. Though several trails to peaks and saddles and even the mountain hut Chata pod Rysmi are now closed, there are other trips people can set out on.

Where to hike in the wintertime

These include a hike to Sedlo pod Ostrvou, which starts right above the mountain lake Popradské pleso, as well as trips to the waterfall Skok, several mountain lakes such as Jamské pleso, Batizovské pleso under the foot of Slovakia's highest peak Gerlach and Biele pleso. The viewpoint Slavkovská vyhliadka, the popular resort Hrebienok, as well as 12 mountain huts are open to tourists all year long as well.

The High Tatras Tourism Association has created a map with winter hiking tips, which can be downloaded here.

In addition to hiking in the wintertime, tourists can go skiing, sledding, cross-country skiing and ski mountaineering, which is possible from December 15 to April 15 during good snow conditions.

Well-prepared hikers

The association warns hikers to not forget about warm clothing, proper footwear, traction cleats, hot drinks, mountain rescue insurance, and weather information to have a safe and enjoyable time in the mountains.

A map with winter hiking tips in the High Tatras. (Source: High Tatras Tourism Association)

"Everyone who stays in the High Tatras region and pays the local tax is automatically insured for the intervention of the Mountain Rescue Service," the association added.

It is also possible to quickly arrange this insurance in tourist information offices in Starý Smokovec and Tatranská Lomnica.

Covid restrictions

Because the third pandemic wave is well underway, tourists must follow the latest regional Covid rules and information available here.

From November 1, the district of Poprad and the High Tatras region are in the black-tier level on the Covid map, which means, for example, that accommodation will be possible only for work and quarantine purposes.

Restaurants will sell food through their walk-up windows. Wellness facilities will not be open at all. However, restrictions do not apply to outdoor activities, and hikers can thus explore popular peaks and lakes in the Tatras.

2. Nov 2021 at 11:29 | Compiled by Spectator staff