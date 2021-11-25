Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

25. Nov 2021 at 18:00

Lawyers analysed special levy for banks (top deals of the year)

Take a look at the most interesting deals of Slovakia's law firms in banking and finance.

Adam Valček
Some of the largest law firms analysed the possible legal claims related to special bank levy.Some of the largest law firms analysed the possible legal claims related to special bank levy. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

In banking and finance, nearly all references submitted to The Slovak Spectator and the Sme daily by Slovakia’s largest law firms are similar – they mainly concern the preparation of transaction documentation for the emission of bonds, loan refinancing or loans for merger and acquisition funding. Two references, practically equal despite involving different clients and different law firms, stand out.

Bank levy

Banking & Finance: 10 largest law firms

  1. Allen & Overy
  2. White & Case
  3. BBH
  4. Kinstellar
  5. SOUKENÍK – ŠTRPKA
  6. RUŽIČKA AND PARTNERS
  7. RELEVANS
  8. Dentons Europe CS LLP
  9. HAVEL & PARTNERS
  10. TaylorWessing e/n/w/c

* ranking created based on the following criteria (values for 2020): number of banking & finance deals with regard to reward law firm received for them (85% weight); sales revenues (5% weight); number of attorneys (5% weight); number of associates practicing > 3 years (3% weight); number of associates practicing < 3 years (2% weight)

The TaylorWessing e/n/w/c law firm, the tenth-largest in banking and finance section of the Largest in Law rankings, analysed the possible legal claims related to special bank levies. The Škubla & Partneri law firm provided the same service for the Prima Banka bank. Other banks on the Slovak market have very likely used legal services in the same regard, but the information has not been made public.

The reason why banks wanted such analyses is due to the political situation in the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. At times, it seemed like the then-government of Igor Matovič would not scrap the special bank levy even though it would have been in violation of European rules. The levy was introduced by the previous government of Robert Fico as a temporary measure that ended up being a permanent tool for the additional taxation of banks.

Largest law firms in Slovakia

