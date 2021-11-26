Top deals in real estate: Arrival of Primark and the revival of Preglejka

The construction of the Eset campus and the purchase of land for the new seat of the US Embassy are among the top real estate deals of Slovakia's law firms.

Primark will open its first store in Bratislava in 2022 as part of an expansion to the Eurovea shopping centre. (Source: Archive of Sme)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide, your key to understanding the Slovak business environment. For more information visit our online shop.

Advisory services in the buying, selling and construction of logistics centres is the most frequent type of the largest or most important deals of law firms in the real estate sector.

Real estate & Development: 10 largest law firms RELEVANS RUŽIČKA AND PARTNERS GARAJ & Partners HKV Law Firm HAVEL & PARTNERS SOUKENÍK – ŠTRPKA Bartošík Šváby Dentons Europe CS LLP TaylorWessing e/n/w/c BDO Legal * ranking created based on the following criteria (values for 2020): number of real estate & development deals with regard to reward law firm received for them (70% weight); sales revenues (10% weight); number of attorneys (10% weight); number of associates practicing > 3 years (6% weight); number of associates practicing < 3 years (4% weight)

The largest law firms provided information on their biggest deals with clients to The Slovak Spectator and the Sme daily. Several deals involved the representation of retail chains. The best known and perhaps the most anticipated was the arrival of the quick-fashion chain Primark. The Associated British Foods company, of which Primark is a subsidiary, is represented by the CMS Slovakia law firm.

“Our work included negotiating the lease and future lease agreements for the premises of the new store as well as providing general corporate advice on the establishment of a branch in Slovakia,” said Michal Huťan, partner at CMS Slovakia. Primark will open its first store in Bratislava in 2022 as part of an expansion to the Eurovea shopping centre. It will comprise over 3,500 sq metres of net retail space over two floors.