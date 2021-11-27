Litigation often concerns road construction (top deals)

The most significant litigation cases include the promissory notes case. Take a look at the most interesting deals of Slovakia's law firms in the litigation category.

Cases involving road construction appeared among references in the litigation area last year. This year, they are not only appearing again, but their number has significantly increased compared to 2020. This stems from the references that the largest law firms in Slovakia submitted to The Slovak Spectator and the Sme daily.

Litigation & Arbitration: 10 largest law firms RELEVANS SOUKENÍK – ŠTRPKA Allen & Overy BBH Škubla & Partneri Dentons Europe CS LLP IKRÉNYI & REHÁK Squire Patton Boggs RUŽIČKA AND PARTNERS TaylorWessing e/n/w/c Ranking created based on the following criteria (values for 2020): number of active deals with regard to their value (85% weight), salesrevenues (5% weight), number of attorneys (5% weight), number of associates practicing > 3 years (3% weight), number of associatespracticing < 3 years (2% weight).

Zero bypass

One of the largest arbitrations in history continued into this year. The value of the litigation has reached €1.9 billion. The litigation concerns the construction of some stretches of the R7 dual carriageway and the D4 highway near Bratislava. These roads are known as the zero bypass of the capital.

The Zero Bypass Limited consortium is behind the construction, which involves the Spanish infrastructure developer Cintra, the Australian financial company Macquarie and the Austrian construction company Porr. They are building the bypass through the public-private partnership programme for less than two billion euros.