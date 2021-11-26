Slovak gay sportspeople live among us (but they hide their sexuality)

The Lotus Flowers came up with the idea of establishing the very first LGBTI sports club in Slovakia 10 years ago, and they have been around ever since.
“We wanted to create a safe space for LGBTI people to pursue some sports,” said Lotus Flowers member Ľubomír Hanigovský.
The Bratislava-based club is open to anybody, even anti-LGBTI people. At a time when Slovak society is polarised, the Lotus Flowers hope they can help change these people’s minds through interaction in sports.
“We are not monsters,” Hanigovský added.
Listen to the full interview with the Lotus Flowers member to learn what should change in order to see the first professional Slovak athlete to come out.
Exam topic: Sports and Games
