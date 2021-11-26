Items in shopping cart: View
26. Nov 2021 at 9:13

Slovak gay sportspeople live among us (but they hide their sexuality)

A decade ago, gay people founded their own sports club, Lotus Flowers, in Bratislava.

Peter Dlhopolec
Slovakia's only LGBTI sports club, Lotus Flowers, brings the LGBTI community and their allies together, and even some anti-LGBTI people. Slovakia's only LGBTI sports club, Lotus Flowers, brings the LGBTI community and their allies together, and even some anti-LGBTI people. (Source: Lotus Flowers)

The Lotus Flowers came up with the idea of establishing the very first LGBTI sports club in Slovakia 10 years ago, and they have been around ever since.

“We wanted to create a safe space for LGBTI people to pursue some sports,” said Lotus Flowers member Ľubomír Hanigovský.

The Bratislava-based club is open to anybody, even anti-LGBTI people. At a time when Slovak society is polarised, the Lotus Flowers hope they can help change these people’s minds through interaction in sports.

“We are not monsters,” Hanigovský added.

Listen to the full interview with the Lotus Flowers member to learn what should change in order to see the first professional Slovak athlete to come out.

Exam topic: Sports and Games

Other study materials:

The Spectator College is a programme designed to support the study and teaching of English in Slovakia, as well as to inspire interest in important public issues among young people.

Spectator College

