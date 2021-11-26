Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
26. Nov 2021 at 11:51  I Premium content

Lockdown for just two weeks? Forget it, say experts

The experts advising the government expect some rules may lift before Christmas, but only for the vaccinated.

Ján Krempaský
Ján Krempaský
(Source: Sme)

The chance that the lockdown that took effect in Slovakia on Thursday will only last two weeks is rather theoretic, according to most experts advising the government.

The Eduard Heger cabinet passed the curfew to last until Thursday, December 9, 2021. The lockdown will, however, most likely last until Christmas. Before that, the rules are most likely to be partially lifted only for the vaccinated, even though vaccination is not mandatory in Slovakia.

Related articleSlovakia enters all-out lockdown Read more 

Experts say the trend in new coronavirus infections will be the decisive criterion rather than the decrease in the number of hospital admissions. For now, the daily number of newly infected is increasing; on Wednesday, it was over 12,000, while the number of hospital patients was 3,188.

Two weeks are not enough

"Two weeks will not suffice," said chief hygienist Ján Mikas about the curfew. PM Eduard Heger said the measures will be reassessed on the tenth day of the lockdown, on Sunday, December 5.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Coronavirus

Top stories

News digest: Employers finally get manual for employee Covid testing

Bratislava starts the Christmas season online and the refurbishment of one of the biggest fountains in Slovakia. Tatra ski resorts have switched on their snow-making machines.


4 h
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marián Hossa prepares for a face off against the Florida Panthers during an NHL hockey game in March 2017.

The (in)conspicuous superstar that had to suffer to achieve great things: Marián Hossa

The Slovak hockey player has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.


25. nov
The fountain in its current shape and visualisation of its refurbishment.

The biggest fountain in Bratislava will gush water again

The Družba fountain on Námestie Slobody Square will be renovated after 40 years. Take a look at what its dilapidated interior looks like before the reconstruction.


24. nov
The new fleet of Arriva buses.

Many Arriva buses yet to arrive. Operator of Bratislava's suburban buses lacks drivers

Response to job offers from as far as Georgia and Tajikistan.


25. nov
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad