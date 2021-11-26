Lockdown for just two weeks? Forget it, say experts

The chance that the lockdown that took effect in Slovakia on Thursday will only last two weeks is rather theoretic, according to most experts advising the government.
The Eduard Heger cabinet passed the curfew to last until Thursday, December 9, 2021. The lockdown will, however, most likely last until Christmas. Before that, the rules are most likely to be partially lifted only for the vaccinated, even though vaccination is not mandatory in Slovakia.
Experts say the trend in new coronavirus infections will be the decisive criterion rather than the decrease in the number of hospital admissions. For now, the daily number of newly infected is increasing; on Wednesday, it was over 12,000, while the number of hospital patients was 3,188.
Two weeks are not enough
"Two weeks will not suffice," said chief hygienist Ján Mikas about the curfew. PM Eduard Heger said the measures will be reassessed on the tenth day of the lockdown, on Sunday, December 5.