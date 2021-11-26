Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
26. Nov 2021 at 13:51

New animal observatory set in nature opens near Bratislava

The wooden structure is located between Marianka and Rača.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
The new observatory between Marianka and RačaThe new observatory between Marianka and Rača (Source: Courtesy of Bratislava/Marek Velček)

A wooden animal observatory called Vydrica was erected in the Small Carpathians between the village of Marianka and Bratislava’s Rača. It is a joint project of the capital, the municipal organisation Metropolitan Institute of Bratislava (MIB) and the municipal forestry company Mestské Lesy v Bratislave (MLB).

“The unobtrusive observatory, which is sensitively set in the environment, gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy the view of the forest park in peace,” said Matej Dobšovič, director of MLB, as cited in the press release. He asked visitors to approach this place with respect and not to scare the game. “From Vydrica you can observe not only animals but also the gradual transformation of the forest after strong winds into a natural forest.

Its name is derived from the locality as it's near the Vydrica brook. The observatory is about 13 square metres large and can fit a smaller group of people. From here, people can observe fallow deer, mouflons, wild boars, foxes and pheasants.

The observatory is located within walking distance from other well-known recreational places in Bratislava such as the Pánova Lúka meadow, the Studnička Zbojníčka well and the Malý Slavín memorial. This section of the forest park is part of a logging-free zone. In the future, it should be included in the national nature reserve Pramene Vydrice, i.e. Springs of Vydrica.

“It is a unique environment characterised by unmown meadows, trunks of former mature trees, fallen trees and bushes,” said Annamária Ondrejková from MIB.

The observatory was designed by the architectonic studio Office 110, the designers behind the old gamekeeper’s lodge on Pekná Cesta Street. Architect Martin Hörmann explained that the small wooden construction was built as an animal observatory, but it also serves as a seat for passers-by or a shelter in case of bad weather. The MLB workers constructed the observatory from local larch.

Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: Employers finally get manual for employee Covid testing

Bratislava starts the Christmas season online and the refurbishment of one of the biggest fountains in Slovakia. Tatra ski resorts have switched on their snow-making machines.


4 h
Christmas trees began appearing in the squares during the First Czechoslovak Republic and there is a touching Christmas story behind it.

Lockdown for just two weeks? Forget it, say experts

The experts advising the government expect some rules may lift before Christmas, but only for the vaccinated.


8 h
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marián Hossa prepares for a face off against the Florida Panthers during an NHL hockey game in March 2017.

The (in)conspicuous superstar that had to suffer to achieve great things: Marián Hossa

The Slovak hockey player has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.


25. nov
The fountain in its current shape and visualisation of its refurbishment.

The biggest fountain in Bratislava will gush water again

The Družba fountain on Námestie Slobody Square will be renovated after 40 years. Take a look at what its dilapidated interior looks like before the reconstruction.


24. nov
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad