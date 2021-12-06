Items in shopping cart: View
6. Dec 2021 at 11:25  I Premium content

Citizenship amendment postponed due to new Hungarian law

The amendment will be discussed in the second reading in parliament in February 2022 at the soonest.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

The second reading of the Citizenship Act amendment in parliament has been postponed again. The second reading should take place at another parliamentary session scheduled for February 2022.

The amendment should ease the conditions of losing one's Slovak citizenship after accepting the citizenship of another state, among other things. The postponement was due to concerns of the newest legislation in Hungary, according to MP Milan Vetrák (OĽaNO).

“The Speaker of Parliament asked the Interior Minister at the November parliamentary session to postpone the amendment because of the most recent legislative adjustment that happened in Hungary, which applies to obtaining temporary residence under very easy conditions,” Vetrák told the TASR newswire.

