Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
7. Dec 2021 at 13:00  I Premium content

Booster or bust: Foreigners still face vaccine barriers in Slovakia

How to have your Covid vaccine doses received abroad recognised in Slovakia.

Nina Hrabovska Francelova
Anna Fay, Nina Hrabovská Francelová
Editorial
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

With hospitals on the verge of collapse and the daily number of new cases oscillating around 10,000, Slovakia is being thrashed by the third wave of the coronavirus. The government’s calls on inhabitants to get vaccinated are increasingly urgent.

However, for some foreign nationals living in Slovakia who wish to get the Covid booster shot after receiving the first two vaccine doses abroad, this urgency does not always translate to easy access to the vaccine. The recognition of vaccine doses received abroad can prove to be a lengthy process.

People who have received the first or second doses in the US, for example, have vaccination certificates that are not officially recognised in Slovakia. As a result, getting a booster shot is not always straightforward.

“If I were to get the booster, it would just add to the document mess I have going on here,” said Mitch Leffer, an American with permanent residency in Slovakia.

Cat and mouse booster game

Foreign nationals with permanent residence in Slovakia are entitled to the Covid-19 vaccine and third, booster dose. As of June 14, this includes foreigners with commercial health insurance. Those who get vaccinated get the EU Digital Covid Pass with a scannable QR code that is recognised throughout the EU.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Coronavirus

Related topics: COVID-19 vaccination

Top stories

Lockdown in Bratislava

Ministry proposes to start reopening Slovakia for the vaccinated and recovered shortly before Christmas

The Health Ministry came up with three phases, one of which involves a longer lockdown.


22 h
Igor Matovic

PM’s calls for “respect” are ignored by his own colleagues

Finance minister proposes massive handout without consulting PM.


6. dec
Katarína Nováková Grubb

This Slovak wears her folk costume even in New York City

Katarína Nováková Grubb made a career in the US. She remembers 2020 fondly despite the pandemic.


6. dec
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad