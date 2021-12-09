Parliament approves financial reward for vaccinated seniors. Are you entitled?

Seniors who were vaccinated in the first half of 2021 and do not plan to get a booster are out of the scheme.

Seniors aged 60 and over will get a financial reward for getting vaccinated. Parliament approved Finance Minister Igor Matovič's proposal on December 9 but not everyone will be entitled.

The aim of the law is to support the vaccination of the at-risk group of inhabitants. Seniors will get either €200 or €300 in cash.

Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský said that they have noticed a growing interest in booster doses; more than 35,000 people were vaccinated yesterday with the third dose. The ministry also plans to increase the capacities of vaccination centres if interest is big.

Who will get the bonus?

Seniors must be natural persons and have permanent or temporary residence in Slovakia to be eligible. They have to be 60 or older, but people who turn 60 by the end of 2021 will also be entitled. They have to be vaccinated in Slovakia.