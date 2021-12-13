Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

13. Dec 2021 at 11:41  I Premium content

Third wave passes peak but Omicron still ahead

The number of the infected may start to rise again in January.

Ján Krempaský
Ján Krempaský
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR/AP)

The third Delta wave in Slovakia has already peaked according to epidemiological parameters of newly-infected and hospitalised patients. Pandemic observers confirm that Slovakia has overcome the peak of the third wave.

This is proven by the seven-day average of those newly infected by the Delta variant of Covid according to districts, on the map of the initiative Science Helps.

The northeast districts are of the best, green colour, similar to districts in the east, south of central Slovakia and part of western Slovakia. These were the most hit by Delta at the beginning of the pandemic.

But while the Delta coronavirus strain is leaving, Omicron is arriving. The first three cases in Slovakia were confirmed on December 11.

There is not much knowledge about the new strain. It is assumed that it is more infectious than Delta but it does not cause a serious course of the disease.

Slovakia responds to the Omicron variant. All incomers from select countries will have to self-isolate Read more 

Regardless, experts say that Slovakia will probably not avoid the repetition of the situation from last January when the curve of the previous variant was raised by the Alpha variant. Now, it will be Omicron with the highest probability.

Observers hope that Omicron causes only mild symptoms because if not, Slovakia's hospitals, already filled to capacity, might not be able to make it.

Third wave peaked

