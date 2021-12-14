Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

14. Dec 2021 at 12:10

An opportunity for energy companies

Semi-state players are preparing to transmit, store and produce green hydrogen in Slovakia.

Jana Liptáková
Gas transmitter EustreamGas transmitter Eustream (Source: Sme)

The energy sector has recognised hydrogen as a new niche that may give rise to opportunities that it is ready to engage in.

With the government presenting hydrogen as a key part of the efforts for carbon-neutrality, companies in the energy sector see a chance to explore possibilities to store, transport, or even generate green hydrogen in Slovakia.​

​“We are the ones who have to adapt,” Martin Bartošovič, general director of the natural gas storage company Nafta, told The Slovak Spectator.

Storing of hydrogen Nafta, which has so far operated the largest underground storage facility complex in Slovakia and explored and produced hydrocarbons, is now conducting research on how to use its capacities to store hydrogen in its natural gas underground storages in depleted gas fields.

“If investments are needed, we are prepared to carry them out so as to be part of this energy infrastructure,” said Bartošovič.

Nafta’s depleted gas fields have a total capacity of 27.7 TWh. For now, they are looking into storing a mixture of natural gas with hydrogen or 100 percent hydrogen.

The company has been a partner of the HYUSPRE and HYSTORIES projects financed by the European Commission’s Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking, a public-private partnership supporting research, technological development and demonstrations in fuel cell and hydrogen energy technologies in Europe. Their aim is to research the impact of hydrogen on porous types of depleted gas fields and create a model of hydrogen storage facilities. These projects
will be complete in 2022 and 2023, respectively, said Nafta spokesperson Martina Štecová.

Nafta, in cooperation with partners in Germany, is also exploring the use of hydrogen for methane production.

