Booster shot can be administered sooner

People will no longer have to wait six months after receiving the second vaccine shot.

Slovakia has shortened the interval for administering the booster shot.

Previously, people had to wait for at least six months after receiving the second shot of a two-dose Covid vaccine to get the booster. Under the new rules, it will be possible to receive the booster three months after the second shot, as stems from the updated directives of the Health Ministry.

Moreover, vaccinated people who recovered from Covid or were given monoclonal antibodies can receive the booster three months after recovering or receiving the monoclonal antibodies. People with immune system disorders can receive the booster eight weeks after the second shot.

In the case of single-dose vaccines, the booster can be administered after two months.

“The shorter interval for administering the booster is another important step towards protecting the health and lives of people, especially when the onset of another coronavirus mutation – the Omicron – is expected,” said Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee), as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Slovakia joined other countries that shortened the period for administering the booster based on relevant scientific studies, he added.

This includes Austria, where boosters are administered after four months; the United Kingdom and Greece where there is a three-month period, the Denník N daily reported.

People who want to receive the booster shot need to register via a form at Korona.gov.sk. The PIN code can be found in the emails or text messages received after registering for the first dose.

