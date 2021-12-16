Slovak scientist’s study on lipid metabolism published in a prestigious journal

His discovery can be used to treat various lipid metabolism disorders.

The recent discovery of Slovak scientist Miroslav Baláž regarding the mechanism on how fats break down in the human body has been recently published in the prestigious Nature Metabolism scientific magazine.

“It’s always a nice feeling to have come up with something that impresses other scientists and offers new perspectives,” said Baláž, a physiologist currently working at the Biomedical Research Centre of the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV).

The discovery could lead to the treatment of various lipid metabolism disorders.

Cell defence