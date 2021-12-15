Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
15. Dec 2021 at 17:58  I Premium content

The prosecution of emergency healthcare workers is unlawful, prosecutor said

Regional prosecutor cancels the criminal prosecution against detained emergency healthcare workers, orders police officer to decide on the case again.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
The December 14 protest in Bratislava.The December 14 protest in Bratislava. (Source: SITA)

The criminal prosecution of two emergency healthcare workers who were detained during the December 14 protest in Bratislava is illegal, as stems from a decision of a regional prosecutor in Bratislava, Rastislav Remeta.

He ordered the police officer to act again in the matter and issue a new decision, as the TASR newswire reported.

The chamber considers the detention absurd

The police detained two emergency healthcare workers during the protest, at which they wanted to bring attention to the unmet promises of the government, such as a more significant salary hike and a failure to address their situation, among others. One was František Majerský, chair of the Slovak Chamber of Health Rescuers (SKZZ).

The police said that the protesters refused to listen to calls to disperse, since any gathering with more than six people is banned during the national emergency.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Health care

Top stories

News digest: Detention of protesting rescuer workers causes uproar

A coalition partner refused to support crucial reforms. Slovak and Czech police dissolve a gang of VAT fraudsters robbing both countries of millions.


2 h

Slovak children's education falls victim to the unvaccinated

Even as the Slovak central government was directing schools to stay open until December 13, local authorities were busy closing them anyway. But at what cost to children’s health and wellbeing?


12 h
PM Eduard Heger congratulates Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský

Hospitals will be divided into first and second leagues. Parliament approved crucial reform

The healthcare facilities should work according to new rules from the beginning of 2024.


9 h
National park Malá Fatra

Parliament passes national park reform. Parks will enter 21st century, minister says

The law was passed without the support of Sme Rodina, a coalition party.


9 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad