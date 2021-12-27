One year of the vaccine: Why Slovakia failed to get jabbed

Going through the pandemic in a world where everything is politics.

Welcome to a special edition of your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Yesterday, Slovakia marked one year since the start of its Covid vaccination roll-out. The Slovak Spectator looked at the reasons why one year on, half of the country's population remains unvaccinated. Scroll down for more stories you should not miss.

This is the last edition of Last Week in Slovakia in 2021. Thank you for your trust and support throughout this year. On behalf of The Slovak Spectator team, I wish you a happy, healthy and joyful 2022. As ever, we will be here for you.

A condition for which there is no vaccine

Two years into the pandemic and one year since humankind started applying the most powerful tool it has to push back the virus, societies around the world find themselves divided even more than they were before.

Slovakia, a country that has repeatedly made the news globally – first as the best, and then as the worst at tackling the spread of the virus – now presents a particularly even division: with vaccination intake nearing 50 percent, half of the country has been vaccinated, while much of the other half hesitates, rejects, or hates everything vaccine-related.