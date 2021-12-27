Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
27. Dec 2021 at 10:00  I Premium content

One year of the vaccine: Why Slovakia failed to get jabbed

Going through the pandemic in a world where everything is politics.

Michaela Terenzani
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Welcome to a special edition of your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Yesterday, Slovakia marked one year since the start of its Covid vaccination roll-out. The Slovak Spectator looked at the reasons why one year on, half of the country's population remains unvaccinated. Scroll down for more stories you should not miss.

This is the last edition of Last Week in Slovakia in 2021. Thank you for your trust and support throughout this year. On behalf of The Slovak Spectator team, I wish you a happy, healthy and joyful 2022. As ever, we will be here for you.

A condition for which there is no vaccine

Two years into the pandemic and one year since humankind started applying the most powerful tool it has to push back the virus, societies around the world find themselves divided even more than they were before.

Slovakia, a country that has repeatedly made the news globally – first as the best, and then as the worst at tackling the spread of the virus – now presents a particularly even division: with vaccination intake nearing 50 percent, half of the country has been vaccinated, while much of the other half hesitates, rejects, or hates everything vaccine-related.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Related topics: Coronavirus, COVID-19 vaccination

Top stories

Vaccination in a bus in Košice

How Slovakia failed to vaccinate its population

Resistance to novelties, jabs used for politicking, and the spread of disinformation among the main reasons for the low vaccination rate.


26. dec

Covid vaccination in Slovakia: What went wrong? (timeline)

Slovakia belongs among the least vaccinated populations in the EU.


26. dec
Ancient Gerulata Museum in Rusovce was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List this year.

Despite pandemic, 2021 was a notable year for Bratislava

Return of historic furniture to legendary pharmacy, Nivy station completion, and ‘time box’ opening during mediaeval tower reconstruction among key events.


23. dec

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad