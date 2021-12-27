All you need to know about the deposit system for bottles and cans (Q&A)

PET bottles and cans will be returnable in Slovakia as of January 1.

Separating plastic bottles and cans from general waste will change in Slovakia as of the New Year.

People will need to learn not to squeeze and trash bottles. Empty plastic (PET) bottles and cans will be collected in supermarkets and shops, with a deposit of 15 cents.

Households that typically drink bottled mineral water, soft drinks or canned beer will need to find how to store empty bottles and cans at home before taking them back to the shop.

Here are answers to some basic questions about returnable bottles and cans:

Will the deposit fee apply to all PET bottles and cans?

The deposit fee will concern all single-use containers of drinks packed in plastic bottles or cans sized between 0.1 l to 3 l. They must contain more than 80 percent water.

Which containers will the deposit not apply to?