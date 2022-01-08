The fairytale path of Revúca

Revúca, located in the Region of Gemer, is on track to become Slovakia’s town of fairy tales.
The municipality wants to make itself more attractive for tourists, and the idea of creating a fairytale path is the end product of its decision.
The path will include art installations that people particularly associate with the literary works of Samuel and Gustáv Reuss and Pavol Dobšinský, who all have a link to Gemer.
In the 19th century, Samuel Reuss became one of the first collectors of Slovak folk fairy tales. Following up on his work, Pavol Dobšinský is the one widely known as a collector of the tales. Reuss’ son Gustáv is considered to be the founder of Slovak sci-fi literature.
Six statues
Though Revúca plans on expanding the path in the years to come, six statues are ready.
Created by artistic blacksmith Andrea Ďurčová, the first metal works to take people on the fairytale stroll is the character of “Olejkár”, a telescope and a tree. They are placed on Liberty Square, near the Town Hall building and in the Museum of the First Slovak Grammar School.
“We have three more statues ready,” Karin Kilíková, who heads the local cultural centre, told the TASR newswire.
She added that the installations should take place in April next year, when the town would like to officially open the fairytale path. An interactive game should be completed by then as well.
