Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

3. Jan 2022 at 11:40  I Premium content

Gastronomy facilities open for recovered and vaccinated people, lockdown to be reconsidered

They can still sell takeaway and provide delivery.

Daniela Hajčáková
(Source: TASR)

Jozef Brutvan took two loans during the pandemic. He could not wait to open his restaurant, though it is allowed to open under a limited regime as of January 3.

“As we can fill only half of capacity, a maximum of 25 customers may come,” said Brutvan, owner of the Košice restaurant Pán Ryba. “Each coin is good now, so we will open under current circumstances,” said the owner of restaurants, which has been operating delivery and take-away since mid-November.

Restaurants, cafés and pubs can open as of January 3 for customers who are vaccinated or recovered from Covid no longer than 180 days before. Unvaccinated and unrecovered people cannot be permitted into restaurants, even if they bring a negative test result. The exception applies to children younger than 12 and two months.

Brutvan claims that they are going to check confirmations on recovery and vaccination. He said that they cannot afford not to observe rules and risk a fine.

Restaurants and other gastronomic facilities can be fined with €20,000 if they do not observe the rules. The amount depends on the seriousness of the violation.

Delivery after eight

