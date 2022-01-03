Several temperature records measured on New Year’s Eve and New Year

The weather was especially warm.

The particularly warm weather on New Year’s Eve and New Year resulted in several temperature records.

For example, the Sliač-airport meteorological station measured 13.7 Celsius degrees, which broke the 1939 record of the highest January air temperature, the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) reported on its website.

Maximum temperatures for the whole month of January from Poprad (12.1 Celsius degrees) and Topoľčany (15 Celsius degrees) measured on New Year's also belong among the most significant records.

New maximum daily temperature records in January were also measured in Banská Štiavnica (8.2 Celsius degrees), Rabča (5.8 Celsius degrees) and Tatranská Javorina (3.9 Celsius degrees).

The highest average daily temperatures in January were exceeded on New Year's in Poprad (8.2 Celsius degrees), Trenčín (11.4 Celsius degrees), Myjava (9.6 Celsius degrees) and Žihárec (11.7 Celsius degrees).

“In Hurbanovo, the most significant measured record was the average daily air temperature on January 1, 2022, which reached 11.4 degrees Celsius. At this station, this is the second to third highest daily value of this measurement in the entire month of January since 1872, so in 151 years of relevant measurements,” SHMÚ stated, as quoted by the TASR newswire. A higher value was measured only on January 11, 1903 (12.5 Celsius degrees), and on January 7, 1994 the same temperature of 11.4 Celsius degrees was measured .

The last day of 2021 rewrote the records in terms of the highest average day temperature in Banská Štiavnica, with a value of 9.6 Celsius degrees. It is the highest December value since 1961 at least.

The minimum daily air temperature in Modra-Piesok reached 8.2 degrees Celsius on New Year's Eve, the highest daily value in December at this station at least since 1988.

Strong wind in the mountains

The warm weather will not stay around for long, as colder weather is expected by the end of this week. SHMÚ also issued several warnings, which are in place on January 3-5, especially against strong wind.

On January 3, the first-degree wind warning in the mountains applies to some districts in the Bratislava, Banská Bystrica, Trenčín, Trnava, Prešov and Žilina regions. The wind may reach speeds of 110 to 135 kilometers per hour in some places.

Meteorologists have also issued a first-degree wind warning that applies especially in the west of the country in the Bratislava, Trnava, Nitra and Trenčín regions and in the districts of Poprad and Kežmarok. In these localities, wind is seldom expected to reach an average speed of around 45 kilometers per hour or a short-term speed of 65 to 85 kilometers per hour.

A second-degree warning against the wind in the mountains will be in place on January 4 and 5 in the northern districts of Slovakia.