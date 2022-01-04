Night curfew ends on January 10, most measures to remain in place

National emergency to remain in place even after curfew ends.

The night curfew will end on January 10, but most measures adopted by the government before Christmas will remain in place.

The night curfew, currently in place between 20:00 and 5:00 of the following day, will not apply as of January 10, 2022. The last day the curfew will apply is January 9, 2022.

Another change is that on January 10, pupils and students will return to schools and the school traffic light system will be relaunched.

Other anti-pandemic rules should remain unchanged:

Restaurants, cafés and other gastronomy facilities will remain open for vaccinated people and people who recovered from Covid in the past 180 days.

The regime in hotels and ski resorts remains unchanged, meaning that they can open for the vaccinated and recently recovered, but guests also need a PCR test.

Essential shops will be open to everyone, and customers will not be required to present any proof of vaccination, recovery or a Covid test. Non-essential shops and services will stay open only for the vaccinated and recently recovered .

A proof of vaccination, recovery or negative test is necessary on fast trains, InterCity trains and long-distance buses.

. The ban on gatherings of a group larger than six people is still in place, with the members of the same household being an exception.

is still in place, with the members of the same household being an exception. The state of national emergency remains in place until February 23, if not extended by the government.

