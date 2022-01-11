Ministry warns public against hoax, masks and quarantine not cancelled

Misinterpretation of Constitutional Court’s decision circulating online.

The Constitutional Court did not cancel the mandatory wearing of masks, nor quarantine, neither Covid passes nor regimes for the vaccinated and recovered.

The Health Ministry is debunking a hoax that started disseminating online recently.

The Constitutional Court was indeed deciding on anti-pandemic measures. The court deemed only specific parts of the law on the protection of public health as unconstitutional. Currently, a misinterpretation of the decision is circulating on social networks.

“Some of the faults, objected by the Constitutional Court, had been already fixed by the amendment,” the ministry wrote on a social network.

They also called on people to be careful with sources and the quality of the information people encounter online.

State quarantine questioned

“The obligation to use masks and respirators, entry to operations under the OP/OTP regime, the use of green passes and other measures currently in force have explicit support in other parts of the Public Health Protection Act and these were not affected by the Constitutional Court decision,” explained ombudswoman Mária Patakyová on Facebook.

She added that the decision of the Constitutional Court especially concerned the constitutionality of isolation and quarantine conducted outside the home environment.

According to the Ombudswoman's office, the Constitutional Court's ruling shows that it is possible to order isolation only under a home environment. The decision entered into force on December 31, 2021. Until its adoption, isolation and quarantine were permissible under a home environment, hospital or other chosen facility.

