Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
20. Jan 2022 at 11:22  I Premium content

Bratislava zoo mourns the loss of its oldest giraffe

The breeding of giraffes in former Czechoslovakia had a long, bloody history.

author
Matúš Burčík
Tejla, a recently deceased Rothschild’s giraffe Tejla, a recently deceased Rothschild’s giraffe (Source: Zoo Bratislava)

Shortly after being released to the paddock, it fell and never stood again. The oldest giraffe in the Bratislava zoo died unexpectedly last Thursday around noon. News of her death was published on Monday.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The giraffe named Tejla belonged to the Rothschild’s giraffe species, one of the most endangered in the world. This year, she would have turned 24.

“She came here in 2011 from the zoo in Zlín-Lešná together with her calf, a female named Leyla,” said Alexandra Ritterová from the Bratislava zoo.

In the same year, she had another calf – a female who was named Salome. The gravidity of a giraffe lasts from 450-465 days, and it usually gives birth to one calf, rarely two.

The average age of a giraffe raised in captivity is 25 years. Currently, there are only three older females living in European zoos.

How to bury a giraffe

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: President says conditional yes to US-Slovak defence agreement

Quarantine in Slovakia could be cut. Slovak median salary at €1,288 gross in 2021.


2 h
The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way of learning foreign languages.

Pandemic brings down barriers but also prices in language teaching

An English class cannot be cheaper than a manicure, says language school founder.


19. jan
School children who were taught by Ashling Murphy hold pictures of their teacher outside St Brigid's Church, Mountbolus, Ireland, at the end of her funeral on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Hundreds of mourners in Ireland attended the funeral mass of the 23-year-old schoolteacher whose murder has reignited the debate on how to tackle violence against women.

Slovak charged with killing an Irish teacher

He has been taken into custody. The next trial will be held on January 26.


9 h
Policeman at Slovak-Ukrainian border

State reconsiders its duty towards asylum seekers

Asylum seekers now rely on NGOs. A new amendment should change that.


13 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad