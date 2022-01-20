Covid isolation period could be cut to keep country running

Shortage of employees could put important services under threat.

Even infected people will be allowed to work as tens of thousands of employees could be absent to stop companies and important services in the country from collapsing.

The onset of the Omicron wave is likely to soon force Slovakia to cut the isolation period for employees testing positive from the current ten days.

In the coming weeks, the extremely infectious Omicron variant will cause ia steep increase in infection numbers, according to latest estimates, forcing tens of thousands of people to remain at home. This could put important services - from waste disposal, energy and food supplies to the operation of hospitals - under threat.

The Health Ministry has already drawn up a plan for shorter isolation period for those who testing positive for Covid.