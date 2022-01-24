The Three Borders near Bratislava is accessible again, legally

Visitors will likely catch a glimpse of the largest flying bird in Europe wintering here.

The Three Borders (Trojhraničie or Trojmedzie), a place where the countries of Slovakia, Hungary and Austria meet.

The Three Borders, a place where the countries of Slovakia, Austria and Hungary meet, is accessible again. In mid-November 2021, the Club of Slovak Tourists (KST) marked a new touristic path to this popular venue bypassing a fence that Hungary built along its highway as one of its anti-pandemic measures.

“I really like this place - the sheer flat fields and the fact that this place used to be a complete no-go zone during the previous totalitarian regime has a special atmosphere,” said Adriána Novotná after reaching the spot with friends by the new path one January weekend. “It is a pity that there are no bustards in sight.”

It was exactly because of this majestic steppe bird, the largest flying bird in Europe, and other protected species that this venue was made accessible through a red touristic path. It lies on the edge of the Protected Bird Area (CHVÚ) Sysľovské Polia. As it has the fifth, highest degree of protection, it is prohibited to enter this area. Walking is allowed only along the official touristic path.

“Finding an alternative route was very much needed,” Jozef Ridzoň from the Slovak ornithological Society/BirdLife Slovakia told The Slovak Spectator.

The great bustard is a very shy bird species with an escape distance of about 500 meters. Thus, people walking or biking across the fields are very distracting for them.

Fence in the way