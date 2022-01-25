Slovakia improved its position in the corruption index

Slovakia is still under the EU average.

Slovakia’s position in the Corruption Perceptions Index improved and ended up in the 56th position out of 180 evaluated countries. The resulting position for 2021 is four positions better than the previous year.

Slovakia also recorded a positive shift in the achieved score, which increased year-on-year from 49 to 52 points out of a hundred, one point higher than Slovakia’s maximum. Transparency International Slovakia explains that the higher the score, the less corruption.

“The current improvement can already be attributed to the work of the current government and institutions,” TIS noted.

Detecting and prosecuting corruption