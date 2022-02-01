Problems caused by Omicron cease; more regular flights take off from Bratislava airport

Flight operators suspended some flights due to problems caused by Omicron.

Problems caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which cut back several flight connections between Bratislava airport and the world, are ceasing for now.

Bratislava airport announced that the number of the flight connections doubled in February 2022 compared to last month.

“The flight schedules of most routes are thus slowly returning to normal,” said Zuzana Drobová, spokesperson for Bratislava airport.

Measures in several countries flying from Bratislava, such as the UK and Denmark, are to be further relaxed in February. This means that air traffic hit by the Omicron wave should begin to gradually recover, she added.

Ryanair flies to 14 destinations

The low-cost air carrier Ryanair operates 14 direct connections from Bratislava airport as of February. The company's planes fly to Brussels, Copenhagen, Bologna and Eindhoven every Monday and Friday.

A flight to Dublin is available to travellers every day but Friday. The connection to London Stansted flies five times a week, to Birmingham three times a week and twice a week to Leeds Bradford and Manchester.

There are also connections with Milan (Bergamo) four times a week and to Rome (Ciampino) every Tuesday and Saturday. Travellers can use the connection to Malta (each Wednesday and Sunday), the Spanish island of Lanzarote (each Saturday) and Kyiv (Boryspil) on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays.

Four connections have a stop in Milan – Cagliari, Catania, Porto and Valencia. The luggage is dealt with at Bratislava airport.

The low-cost Wizz Air company has two direct lines in February from Bratislava airport. It flies five times a week to Kyiv (Zhuliany) and three times a week to London Luton.

“I firmly believe that the renewal of these routes, which the airlines are returning to the offer, is only the first in a series of good news for the airport this year, and that all 2022 will be good for air transport. People will once again to travel to different parts of the world more easily,” said managing director of the airport, Dušan Keketi.