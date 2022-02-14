Items in shopping cart: View
14. Feb 2022

Partyslava is obsolete, Bratislava needs a fresh touristic model

New strategy document to lay out path for “appropriate and attractive growth”.

Jana Liptáková
Ján MazúrJán Mazúr (Source: Courtesy of MIB )

Being a sustainable city means more than just having a positive approach to the environment – it needs to be economically sustainable too. Its growth must be “appropriate” and it needs to be attractive to both its residents and visitors. In this respect, Bratislava has a lot of room for improvement according to those in charge of guiding its path to greater sustainability.

The Slovak Spectator spoke with Ján Mazúr, director of the Metropolitan Institute of Bratislava (MIB), the municipal organisation creating the concept behind the city’s development, about what characteristics pre-dispose Bratislava to sustainability, its ideal transport, how data can improve quality of life in the cityand what kind of tourists it should look to attract.​

What does the term ‘sustainable city’ mean with regard to Bratislava?

Sustainability can be understood in several ways. People mostly associate the term with environmental sustainability. But, of course, it is also about economic and social sustainability. Related to this is keeping the city competitive. I see this as crucial for Bratislava and Slovakia as a whole due to the brain drain. It is questionable how attractive Bratislava is for other inhabitants of Slovakia in comparison with Brno and Prague in the Czech Republic, or Vienna. From the point of view of its sustainability, it is important that Bratislava grows appropriately and is attractive.

To what extent is Bratislava currently ‘sustainable’?

Bratislava

