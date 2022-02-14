Shops open for everyone, recovered fall under OP+ regime

There will be several changes to the valid anti-pandemic measures as of February 15.

Hygienists have adjusted several anti-pandemic measures. The new measures will take effect on Tuesday, February 15.

One of the changes is that all shops can operate under a “basic” regime, which means anyone who can present proof of the vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative test result can enter the shop. Until now, such a regime has only applied to essential shops, as defined by hygienists. These included grocery stores, pharmacies, drugstores and clothing and shoe stores.

As of February 15, shops selling electronic devices, toy stores, bookstores and others will fall under this category.

All retail shops can stay open, according to the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ), after 22:00 as of February 15. Until now, only select shops could have longer opening hours.

Rules for services remain the same

ÚVZ will not make any changes to the rules that apply to service providers for now.

This means that restaurants and cafes, accommodation services, spa-related services, swimming pools, water parks, fitness centres and others will continue to operate within capacity limits. They are open only to the vaccinated and recovered (OP regime) or OP+.

Services that fall under the OTP regime (vaccinated, tested and recovered) will stay in the OTP regime. These include accommodation for ski and snowboard schools and training, accommodation in hotels linked to business trips or visits to healthcare facilities, cable cars and ski slopes, outdoor sports venues and others.

Services that fall under the “basic” regime will remain in the basic regime. These include veterinary wards, laundry services and dry cleaners, waste collection points and others.

ÚVZ hygienists added that these services still have limited opening hours (between 5:00 and 22:00) such as restaurants with indoor dining, fitness centres, wellness services, repair services and outdoor sports venues.

More changes

As of February 15, those who have recovered from Covid within the last 180 days ago will also be allowed under the OP+ regime as long as they can present a negative Covid test result (no older than 72 hours for an RT-PCR or LAMP test or 48 hours for an antigen test).

Those who have recovered must be able to prove they had the illness with proof of a positive PCR test result. In the case of children younger than 12, confirmation from a pediatrician that they have had Covid based on a positive antigen test is sufficient.

Confirmation of recovery from Covid can be replaced by an EU Digital Covid Pass if you have been issued such a pass.

The conditions for organising mass events remain the same for now, hygienists added.

