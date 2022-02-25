Want to help Ukrainians? Here's how you can do it

The Slovak Spectator has put together information on how people can support Ukraine.

People sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv. (Source: AP/TASR)

Responding to the launch of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several non-governmental organisations have launched financial collections or other types of projects to help people affected by the conflict.

Apart from contributing money, it is possible to offer accommodation or even donate blood.

If you want to support Ukrainians, here are some ways for you to do so.

People in Need Slovakia

This organisation has launched a financial collection through which people can donate money via:

its website (one-off or regular contributions)

a bank transfer to IBAN: SK39 1100 0000 0029 4101 6716, variable symbol: 1111

sending an empty text message to the phone number 837 (€5 donation)

The NGO is also working on preparing humanitarian aid for Ukraine and is searching for volunteers who can help with translations (Ukrainian, Russian, English), logistics, or in any other way. This includes the provision of accommodation to people who are fleeing the conflict. People interested in this kind of help should complete an online form.

Magna

This organisation has been operating in Ukraine since 2019 and provides healthcare in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. People can donate money, which will be used for medical aid, via:

the website (one-off or regular contributions)

a text message with the text MAGNA sent to the phone number 836 (€10 donation)

bank transfer to IBAN: SK87 1111 0000 0013 3179 3900

Slovak Catholic Charity

This organisation launched a financial collection to provide urgent help to people affected by the conflict, in the form of food, accommodation or other basic needs. People can donate money in two ways:

a website (one-off or regular contributions)

a bank transfer to IBAN: SK93 1100 0000 0029 4546 3097, variable symbol: 380

#KtoPomozeUkrajine

This initiative is comprised of more than 30 organisations and NGOs who want to use money to help people directly in Ukraine through provision of basics like food, drinking water, hygiene products, medication and firewood. They would also like to employ experts to help children cope with trauma or support those who flee Ukraine and come to Slovakia. You can donate money via Donio.sk/kto-pomoze-ukrajine.

Sme Spolu

The Sme Spolu organisation launched a financial collection titled Ukraine-Slovakia SOS with the aim aim of buying medicines and medical aids to help people who are injured. You can donate money:

via bank transfer to IBAN: SK36 1100 0000 0029 4401 8629

Integra foundation

This organisation has set up a temporary shelter near Kyiv. They are also in touch with representatives of churches and NGOs, seeking ways to help people fleeing Ukraine. It is possible to financially support the project via its website.

People can also volunteer to help the organisation in person, by filling out an online form.

Apart from Slovakia, the organisation is also active in Poland.

Úsmev ako dar

Helps families who had to flee eastern Ukraine and found shelter in Uzhgorod. You can donate money via its website (one-off or regular contribution).

Depaul Slovensko

This organisation, which helps homeless people, launched a financial collection to help colleagues in the Ukrainian branch of the organisation. Apart from the homeless, they also help those who have lost their homes or fled the conflict. You can donate the money via its website (one-off or regular contribution).

Ukrainian Red Cross

You can donate money via its website.

Other forms of help

Slovakia’s National Transfusion Service wants to send blood and blood transfusion medication to Ukraine. It is calling on everybody who can to come and donate blood.

The Slovak Migration Office plans to soon establish a special email address where people will be able to send offers of accommodation to refugees from Ukraine.

The list of organisations through which people can support Ukrainians is regularly updated here.