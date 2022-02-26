People show solidarity with refugees from Ukraine by donating money and supplies

People feel strong solidarity because these are their friends, relatives and colleagues, says volunteer from Snina.

As refugees from Ukraine continue to cross Slovakia’s eastern border, people living in Slovakia are standing in solidarity with their neighbours and offering help.

They are organising themselves on social media, sharing contact details, establishing financial or material collections, providing accommodation and picking up people at the border.

Štefan Ižák, a native of Snina, also published a call on Facebook, stating that he was going to one of the three open border crossings, in Ubľa, and if anyone wanted to contribute anything, they should let him know.

“I ended up with an entirely packed car,” he told The Slovak Spectator, explaining that many people reached out, providing food, blankets, pillows and other supplies for families on the run.

One of his friends went knocking on neighbours’ doors in the street asking for donations, so when Ižák arrived, he had plenty of things to pack in his car.

Ubľa equipping a shelter