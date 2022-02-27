Independent journalists in Ukraine and Russia deserve our support and admiration

Joint statement of Slovak journalists.



Vladimir Putin started a war. Now, he wants to silence journalists writing the truth about his war crime. His censors launched an attack against the remaining free media in the country; Putin has branded them enemies of Russia and agents of foreign powers for a decade.

The Russian police are arresting journalists who want people to learn about the protests against Putin's war taking place in Russian cities.

The Russian censorship office wants to ban free media and journalists from using words like invasion, attack, shelling or war. He wants them to refer to what's happening as a peace mission and only publish information coming from governmental sources.

But the truth cannot be silenced, neither in Russia nor in Ukraine.

We stand by all our colleagues who defend what remains of their freedom of speech in Russia. Ukrainian journalists are defending not only their country but also the right to freedom for all of us.

Our colleagues in Ukraine are in danger now, but so are all Ukrainians. This once again shows how important independent and courageous journalists are for our free society.

We hope our colleagues will soon return home safe and sound. But our Russian and Ukrainian colleagues will stay there, and they deserve our support and admiration.

Beata Balogová, editor-in-chief, SME

Peter Bárdy, editor-in-chief, Aktuality.sk

Matúš Kostolný, editor-in-chief, Denník N

Lukáš Diko, editor-in-chief, Investigative Centre of Ján Kuciak

Henrich Krejča, editor-in-chief of the news service, Markíza

Attila Lovász, editor-in-chief of the news service, RTVS

Roland Kubina, editor-in-chief of the news service, TV JOJ

Štefan Hríb, editor-in-chief, .týždeň

Júlia Kováčová, editor-in-chief, Nový Čas

Jakub Prokeš, editor-in-chief, Pravda

Jaroslav Vrábeľ, editor-in-chief, Korzár

Peter Palovič, head of news desk, Rádio Expres

Braňo Závodský, deputy heaf of news desk, Rádio Expres

Marcela Šimková, editor-in-chief, Hospodárske Noviny

Michaela Terenzani, editor-in-chief, The Slovak Spectator

Ivana Mandáková, editor-in-chief, Plus1Deň

Csaba Nyerges, editor-in-chief, Új Szó

Cs. Liszka Györgyi, editor-in-chief, Vasárnap

Michal Pobeha, editor-in-chief, SITA

Marián Kolár, editor-in-chief, TASR

Martin Hanus, editor-in-chief, Postoj

Alexej Fulmek, chairman, Association of Print and Digital Media

Marian Zima, chairman, Association for the Protection of Journalistic Ethics Alena Pániková, president of the Print-Digital Council of the Slovak Republic

Lucia Yar, managing editor, EURACTIV Slovensko

Radovan Geist, publisher, EURACTIV Slovensko