Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
27. Feb 2022 at 17:13

Slovakia will send more military aid to Ukraine

The assistance is worth around €4.5 million.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Defence Minister Jaroslav NaďDefence Minister Jaroslav Naď (Source: TASR)

Slovakia will send air defence systems and anti-tank missiles to help Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia. The aid is worth around €4.5 million, Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď and Prime Minister Eduard Heger (both OĽaNO) confirmed after an extraordinary cabinet session held on Sunday, February 27.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“They need this help and we are happy to provide it if it helps bring stability and peace to Ukraine,” Heger told journalists before the session, who summoned it following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Slovak government offers Bratislava for peace talks Read more 

The material will be sent to Ukraine as soon as possible, Naď said, adding that if Ukraine needs more aid, Slovakia will be ready to provide it.

Responding to the decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to put Russian nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, Naď said he expected this step, but added that he hopes Putin has enough common sense not to think about using them.

Airspace remains open to Russian planes for now

While several European countries have decided to close their airspace to Russian aeroplanes, Slovakia has not yet done so.

Transport Minister Andrej Doležal (Sme Rodina) said Slovakia wants to coordinate such a step with the EU. The transport ministers of EU member states are expected to meet on Sunday evening to discuss the option.

The final decision on closing Slovak airspace might thus be made within the following 24 hours, Doležal added.

Slovak defence minister confirms arrival of NATO troops with missile defence system Read more 

War in Ukraine

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia sends more help to Ukraine and offers a venue for peace talks

The president visited the Slovak-Ukrainian border. 44 people have asked for asylum so far. Slovak journalists support their colleagues in Ukraine and Russia.


2 h
Protest against the war and in support of Ukraine in Bratislava.

Most Slovaks blame Russia for the war (poll)

Public opinion has shifted. Fewer Slovaks are "bear huggers" after the invasion.


11 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad