Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
11. Mar 2022 at 10:13  I Premium content

I advocated for citizenship without a residence permit, says chief of Office for Slovaks Living Abroad

The office is in touch with compatriotic organisations around the globe.

Nina Hrabovska Francelova
Nina Hrabovská Francelová
Slovak passport.Slovak passport. (Source: TASR)

Slovaks living abroad who contributed to the development of their community will be eligible for Slovak citizenship without the condition of being residents in Slovakia.

This is one of the novelties that the amended Citizenship Act offers, concerning holders of the Slovak Living Abroad certificate. People who have significantly contributed to their communities thus have an advantage ahead of all the other certificate holders, who need to meet the condition of at least three-year residence in Slovakia before they are granted citizenship.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Milan Ján PilipMilan Ján Pilip (Source: TASR)

According to the amendment to the Citizenship Act, granting citizenship to holders of Slovak Living Abroad certificates with the contribution to the development of the community will be based on the statement of the Office for Slovaks Living Abroad. The Slovak Spectator spoke with the chair of the office, MILAN JÁN PILIP, about how they will assess the applications. The law should become effective as of April 1.

The amended Citizenship Act reads that there will be a new category of people with easier access to Slovak citizenship. These are holders of the status of Slovak Living Abroad, who significantly contributed to the development of their community abroad. Based on the law, the Interior Ministry will decide on granting citizenship based on the statement from your office. How will it work?

Our office issues the certificate to those who prove that they have Slovak ancestry and national awareness.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Information point for refugees at Hlavna Stanica

City Hall and NGOs team up at Hlavná Stanica to get refugees on track

It took just one week to create a fully functional information point for people fleeing Ukraine.


3 h
Trang Pham Thi Thu was eight years old when her family moved from Vietnam to Bratislava in the nineties.

'I often imagined I didn't live in Slovakia, but in Vietnam': A Vietnamese-Slovak recounts her childhood

Trang Pham Thi Thu, who goes by the name Niki, has wanted to fit in Slovakia.


7 h
A detained demonstrator shows a sign 'No War!' from a police bus in St. Petersburg on February 24, 2022.

The real work of “denazification” lies ahead

The world’s largest country is in the grip of a cult.


3 h
Illustrative stock photo

Arrival of F-16 fighter jets delayed

Planes bought in 2018 Slovakia will come a year late


20 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad