I advocated for citizenship without a residence permit, says chief of Office for Slovaks Living Abroad

The office is in touch with compatriotic organisations around the globe.

Slovaks living abroad who contributed to the development of their community will be eligible for Slovak citizenship without the condition of being residents in Slovakia.

This is one of the novelties that the amended Citizenship Act offers, concerning holders of the Slovak Living Abroad certificate. People who have significantly contributed to their communities thus have an advantage ahead of all the other certificate holders, who need to meet the condition of at least three-year residence in Slovakia before they are granted citizenship.

According to the amendment to the Citizenship Act, granting citizenship to holders of Slovak Living Abroad certificates with the contribution to the development of the community will be based on the statement of the Office for Slovaks Living Abroad. The Slovak Spectator spoke with the chair of the office, MILAN JÁN PILIP, about how they will assess the applications. The law should become effective as of April 1.

The amended Citizenship Act reads that there will be a new category of people with easier access to Slovak citizenship. These are holders of the status of Slovak Living Abroad, who significantly contributed to the development of their community abroad. Based on the law, the Interior Ministry will decide on granting citizenship based on the statement from your office. How will it work?

Our office issues the certificate to those who prove that they have Slovak ancestry and national awareness.