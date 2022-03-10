Slovakia launches administration of the Novavax vaccine

Nearly 2,000 people have registered for the shot.

The administration of the new Covid vaccine, developed by the Novavax company, starts today at the teaching hospitals in Trnava and Banská Bystrica.

Other subjects are expected to join later. For example, vaccination will start on March 11 in the teaching hospital in Prešov, and on March 14 in 46 vaccination centres across the country, the Health Ministry has said.

The vaccine is suitable for people who had a medical contraindication to the previously approved Covid vaccines.

“The vaccine is protein-based,” said Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee), as quoted by the TASR newswire. “The vaccines used for decades against flu, hepatitis or cervical cancer work on the same principle.”

1,929 people have registered for the shot as of March 10, according to the data provided by the National Health Information Centre (NCZI), and 526 people have been given the appointment.

As many as 793 people are interested in the first shot, and 1,164 in the booster shot with the vaccine by Novavax, the SITA newswire reported.

Second shots can be administered no sooner than 21 days after receiving the first one. The registration is open for people older than 18 years.

