Arrival of F-16 fighter jets delayed

Planes bought in 2018 Slovakia will come a year late

F-16 fighter jets bought by Slovakia will arrive a year later than planned, it has been announced. The fighter jets should arrive in the first half of 2024.

But the Defence Ministry has said that Slovakia's airspace will be secured despite the delay. The Defence Ministry had said that it wanted to ground the MiG-29 fighter jets currently used by the airforce earlier than previously planned.

“The Defence Ministry received an official statement from the US government notifying the Slovak government of postponement of the supply of F-16 fighter jets by 12 to 15 months,” spokesperson for the ministry Martina Kovaľ Kakaščíková, said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “The first fighter jets will be delivered in the first half of 2024.”