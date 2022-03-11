Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
11. Mar 2022 at 10:35  I Premium content

City Hall and NGOs team up at at Hlavná Stanica to get refugees on track

It took just one week to create a fully functional information point for people fleeing Ukraine.

Anna Fay
Information point for refugees at Hlavna StanicaInformation point for refugees at Hlavna Stanica (Source: Anna Fay)

From the moment Vladimir Putin’s troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, organisations that provide humanitarian assistance in Slovakia, Ukraine’s direct neighbour, have been in crisis mode.

Collection points for food, clothing and medical supplies for refugees have been inundated with donations across the country while more and more NGOs are setting up tents by the Slovak-Ukrainian border to help those who cross into Slovakia on foot or by car.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Since the outbreak of the war, some 2 million people are estimated to have fled Ukraine, while around 165,000 have come to Slovakia as of the morning of March 10. Some are staying in Slovakia, with relatives and friends or relying on help from the state, NGOs and volunteers, although most are estimated to continue further west.

Related article: Volunteer at the border: Coordination shortage, uncertainty is the worst for refugees Read more 

At Bratislava’s main train station, Hlavná Stanica, people travelling from Ukraine by train the first few days after the invasion were stranded. There was no one there to provide them with information on the city, accommodation or transport. As soon as she realised this, Human Rights League Director Zuzana Števulová sprung into action.

She called the office of Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo the following Monday to ask for its help in establishing an information point for refugees arriving by train.

Eleven days after the initial call, the Hlavná Stanica information point is fully functional and manned by dozens of volunteers and coordinators clad in orange vests and bilingual name tags.

Števulová, who provides free legal assistance at the info point, says it’s a miracle that it came together so quickly.

SkryťRemove ad

“We came here the other day with just two small tables because we couldn’t imagine how much help would be needed, but straight away, we worked past midnight and we realised it was important to work here together.”

How it works

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

War in Ukraine

Top stories

Trang Pham Thi Thu was eight years old when her family moved from Vietnam to Bratislava in the nineties.

'I often imagined I didn't live in Slovakia, but in Vietnam': A Vietnamese-Slovak recounts her childhood

Trang Pham Thi Thu, who goes by the name Niki, has wanted to fit in Slovakia.


5 h
A detained demonstrator shows a sign 'No War!' from a police bus in St. Petersburg on February 24, 2022.

The real work of “denazification” lies ahead

The world’s largest country is in the grip of a cult.


49m
Illustrative stock photo

Arrival of F-16 fighter jets delayed

Planes bought in 2018 Slovakia will come a year late


17 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad