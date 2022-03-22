New museum celebrating Reformation opens in Bratislava

Its founder Martin Kováč hopes people will also be able to hear the gospel.

The Museum of Luther's Reformation in Bratislava officially opened on March 10, 2022. (Source: Dano Veselský/TASR)

Bratislava has a new museum. The latest addition to the city’s cultural scene celebrates Martin Luther and the Reformation.

The Museum of Luther’s Reformation can be found on Palárikova Street, the TASR newswire wrote.

The museum recounts the story of the 1517 Reformation process on the territory of today’s Slovakia as it spread across Europe from Germany, and the formation of the Evangelical Church of the Augsburg Confession (ECAV) in Slovakia.

The museum's founder Martin Kováč said his intention was not just to create a space with old things it though.

Hearing the gospel

Visitors will be able to absorb new knowledge and question their identity, he said. “It should be a space where people will come and where they can think about their lives.”

At the same time, he believes that many will be able to hear the gospel not only through exhibits, including documents and old books from the ECAV’s archives, but also through a guided tour.

Visitors can also listen to different sounds of organ whistles or play songs from the audio version of a church song book.

