Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
24. Mar 2022 at 11:25  I Premium content

Government at midterm: Some anti-corruption achievements, but coalition could have done more

The ruling parties are united in their stance on the war in Ukraine, but struggling to deal with its consequences.

Nina Hrabovska Francelova
Nina Hrabovská Francelová
The Eduard Heger cabinetThe Eduard Heger cabinet (Source: TASR)

Two years have passed since the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) party led a new coalition into government in Slovakia.

The time since then was mostly dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the effort to end it through vaccination. But just when it seemed the threat from the pandemic might be about to recede, the war in neighbouring Ukraine began, leaving Slovakia scrambling to handle the refugees fleeing across the border.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“The two years of rule so far have been the most challenging in the modern history of Slovakia,” wrote Prime Minister Eduard Heger on Facebook on March 21, the day of the two-year anniversary of the current government. “The next term will be crucial in determining whether we return to a government of corruption and decay or continue to move forward.”

Even though observers applaud the government for its strong and unanimous support for Ukraine, they note that the government could have done more to fulfil the anti-corruption pledges which helped propel OĽaNO to victory in the February 2020 election.

Fight against corruption: Could do better

Not even one-third of the government’s anti-corruption pledges have been fulfilled as of the current halfway point in its tenure, according to the Let’s Stop Corruption Foundation, an NGO, in its evaluation of the administration’s first two years.

Observers note that the biggest change visible under the four-party coalition of OĽaNO, Sme Rodina, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and Za Ľudí is that the police now have “untied hands” to investigate suspicions of corruption at the highest levels of the state and its institutions.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Election

Top stories

The launch of the S-300 system in Bulgaria.

S-300 to stay in Slovakia if Russia leaves Ukraine, defence minister says

The comment came shortly after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned of sending the system to Ukraine.


23 h

News digest: New law to further simplify the life of Ukrainian refugees

Parliament passes Lex Ukraine. Slovak embassy in Ukraine moves to Uzhhorod. Omicron subvariant BA.2 likely to be dominant in the country.


22 h
Illustrative stock photo

Parliament approves new legislation for further helping Ukrainian refugees

Refugees also do not have to pay municipal taxes and can open a bank account without the usual documents.


23. mar
Preparation works for construction of track for trams in Petržalka, Bratislava (January 24, 2022).

Another problem with European funds. EU stopped money for roads and railways

One operational programme is currently suspended but all money may be endangered in future.


23. mar

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad