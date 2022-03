Hotel Kyjev has been awaiting renovation for two decades.

Hotel Kyjev with the Ukrainian flag atop in Bratislava. (Source: Marko Erd)

Construction workers were still building the steel structure of Hotel Kyjev when the media reported, in the sixties, that the new accommodation facility would welcome up to 420 people in its double and triple rooms.

During the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic, the 15-storey building on Kamenné Square in Bratislava was described as a hotel with “world-class parameters.” Its construction cost more than 100 million Slovak korunas.