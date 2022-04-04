Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

4. Apr 2022 at 14:08  I Premium content

Steep increase of cooking oil prices expected, Tesco limits sale

Slovakia is self-sufficient in growing sunflower seeds but not in processing it.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Sunflower oil in TescoSunflower oil in Tesco (Source: Index)

Sunflower oil that households and restaurants use for cooking is the new gold. The reason is the interest in kitchen oil which has some features of panic.

Tesco had to limit the sale per customer due to a high interest in sunflower oil.

“In the case of sunflower oil, we introduced a limit of two carton packages per customer so we ensure the availability of the product for all customers,” Katarína Pšenáková, spokesperson for Tesco Slovakia confirmed for economic magazine Index. She did not state why there is increased interest in the purchase of oil.

Supermarket chains unofficially claim that they encounter cases of speculators who want to make money so they purchase sunflower oil in supermarket chains and plan to sell it later somewhere else for higher prices.

