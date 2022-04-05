Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
5. Apr 2022 at 17:58  I Premium content

Kotleba is guilty but won't go to prison, losing his mandate

He did not show up for the hearing.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Marian KotlebaMarian Kotleba (Source: SITA/AP)

The Supreme Court found Marian Kotleba, chair of the parliamentary opposition far-right party People's Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) guilty of expressing sympathies
to a movement suppressing basic rights and freedoms.

The Supreme Court also cancelled a verdict of the Specialised Criminal Court, which sent him to prison for four years and four months. The court imposed a suspended sentence of six months with 18-month probation, the SITA newswire reported.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

This means that Kotleba is not going to prison. He would be imprisoned only if he breaches the condition and if he breaks a law in any way.

This verdict is final and cannot be appealed.

Judge of the Specialized Criminal Court, Ružena Sabová, found Kotleba guilty in October 2020 of establishing, supporting, and promoting a movement aimed at suppressing basic rights and freedoms. She sentenced him to
four years and four months in prison.

The Supreme Court returned to the original qualification of the case and declared that the handing out of cheques was "only" an expression of sympathy for extremism, but not its promotion, the Sme daily reported.

“In our opinion, the mere presentation of such symbols or slogans is not enough,” said senate chair Pavol Farkaš, when reading the verdict, as quoted by Sme. He added that if the case had been a promotion, Kotleba would have had to publicly spread extremism and its symbols as well as push them through to a greater extent.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Kotleba is extremist, court confirmed

A businessman wanted to prevent Ukrainian refugees from entering his shop. Medical trade unions on strike alert.


11 h
Tesco has been ruling the retail market for years.

Retail chains, courier services as well as game developer thrived during the pandemic

Covid-19 accelerated some trends that had already been present.


16 h
Mária Patakyová delivers her last report to the MPs as public defender of rights on March 23, 2022.

Ombudswoman’s term ends. Who will defend the vulnerable now?

Mária Patakyová was the right woman for the job. The government has neglected to fill her position.


4. apr

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad