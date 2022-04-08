Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
8. Apr 2022 at 22:35

Ukraine will never forget it. Zelensky thanks Slovakia

PM Eduard Heger met highest state representatives of Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
PM Eduard Heger met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on April 8, 2022. PM Eduard Heger met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on April 8, 2022. (Source: Facebook PM Eduard Heger)

"Thank you very much for supporting Ukraine in this war for freedom. Your government helps us and you are helping the ordinary, very brave Ukrainian people. Ukraine will never forget," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his video message to the people of Slovakia following his meeting with Slovak PM Eduard Heger in Kyiv on April 8.

During his trip to Kyiv, Heger confirmed that Slovakia sent the S-300 air defence system to Ukraine, a significant contribution to protecting the Ukrainian civilians and strategic targets.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

"Ukraine will never forget," Zelensky said in his brief message to Slovakia.

Heger also visited Bucha

Heger travelled to Kyiv together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and head of the EU's diplomacy Josep Borell.

The Slovak prime minister was previously criticised when he declined the opportunity to travel to Kyiv in mid-March with his Czech, Polish and Slovenian counterparts. Now, his trip was linked to the decision to donate the air defence system S-300 to Ukraine.

Heger also met with Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal, who took him and the two top EU politicians to the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region.

Following his visit to Bucha, Heger stated that there is no other name for killing innocent civilians than war crimes.

Skryť Remove ad

He later reported that his Ukrainian counterpart Shmyhal thanked him for the help Slovakia is providing, and for the European perspective that "gives them the power to fight", the Sme daily quoted Heger as saying.

The Ukrainian diplomacy has used the visit to set the agenda of further sanctions against Russia and the possibility for Ukraine to be granted the EU membership.

Ursula von der Leyen promised Zelensky that the EU will grant Ukraine a faster process of applying for the membership.

Zelensky thanked the EU for the sanctions but said that they are not enough.

War in Ukraine

Top stories

Spring Markets and Flora Bratislava are the two events that are held at Bratislava's Incheba until April 10, 2022.

Weekend: "Do you have hens?" a UK vlogger asks a Slovak villager

It is a relevant question to be asking ahead of Easter. But we have more to tell you about in this week’s roundup.


14 h
Cyklokuchyňa has been running a self-service bicycle repair shop since 2011.

Where to fix a bike on your own in Bratislava

Bikers are eager to share their expertise for fixing bikes.


5. apr
Petra Matejíčková won the HRTalent award for 2021.

Young HR professional: Building corporate culture and making workers feel good

Petra Matejíčková of Packeta had little experience as she set out to create an entire department.


6. apr

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad