Ukraine will never forget it. Zelensky thanks Slovakia

PM Eduard Heger met highest state representatives of Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv.

"Thank you very much for supporting Ukraine in this war for freedom. Your government helps us and you are helping the ordinary, very brave Ukrainian people. Ukraine will never forget," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his video message to the people of Slovakia following his meeting with Slovak PM Eduard Heger in Kyiv on April 8.

During his trip to Kyiv, Heger confirmed that Slovakia sent the S-300 air defence system to Ukraine, a significant contribution to protecting the Ukrainian civilians and strategic targets.

Heger also visited Bucha

Heger travelled to Kyiv together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and head of the EU's diplomacy Josep Borell.

The Slovak prime minister was previously criticised when he declined the opportunity to travel to Kyiv in mid-March with his Czech, Polish and Slovenian counterparts. Now, his trip was linked to the decision to donate the air defence system S-300 to Ukraine.

Heger also met with Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal, who took him and the two top EU politicians to the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region.

Following his visit to Bucha, Heger stated that there is no other name for killing innocent civilians than war crimes.

He later reported that his Ukrainian counterpart Shmyhal thanked him for the help Slovakia is providing, and for the European perspective that "gives them the power to fight", the Sme daily quoted Heger as saying.

The Ukrainian diplomacy has used the visit to set the agenda of further sanctions against Russia and the possibility for Ukraine to be granted the EU membership.

Ursula von der Leyen promised Zelensky that the EU will grant Ukraine a faster process of applying for the membership.

Zelensky thanked the EU for the sanctions but said that they are not enough.