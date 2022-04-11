Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
11. Apr 2022 at 14:33  I Premium content

The Russian propaganda machine is broken, it used to be much more sophisticated

Making your country resilient to disinformation is one way to help Ukraine, says expert on the information warfare of the Ukrainian armed forces, Viktor Tregubov.

Michaela Terenzani
(Source: AP/TASR)

The Russian propaganda machine that used to be sophisticated and efficient is broken, says VIKTOR TREGUBOV, who has been analysing the issue for a long time. The journalist and blogger who co-founded a non-parliamentary political party now serves in the Ukrainian army, mostly engaging in information warfare.

There are better ways to counter Russian propaganda than the laborious debunking of each hoax, he says: one is to closely follow what Russian government-controlled media are telling Russian audiences and make sure the Slovak public hears about it.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Where are you now?

I am serving in a small town some 100 km off Kyiv. Not a big town, by Ukrainian standards. Most of my friends are either volunteers or army men.

Victor Tregubov

37 years old. Worked as a journalist for nearly 20 years, with short-term service in the army in 2015-2016. He’s back with the armed forces now, engages mostly in information warfare as a captain of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which was also his specialty during his journalism studies. He also has a degree in philosophy and Orthodox theology. Tregubov left journalism in 2019 to co-found a small non-parliamentary political party, Democratic Axe.

What does your day typically look like?

For me, it’s information analysis, because I'm part of that kind of unit. Some of my friends are in infantry, some are in more specific forces.

But your weapon is the computer, mostly?

For now, yes. In 2015-2016 I served on the frontline, but now it’s mostly a computer and good mobile connection.

How do you use the computer as a weapon?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

War in Ukraine

Top stories

This is how it feels to be proud of your prime minister

Slovakia is experiencing an unfamiliar emotion.


2 h
Illustrative stock photo

Poll: war has limited influence on party support

Hlas is still the strongest party while SaS support has dropped.


5 h
Ukrainian refugees at Taras Shevchenko Primary and Grammar School in Prešov

I wanted to stay and help my dad

For refugee kids, school is a welcome distraction from anxious thoughts about what they left behind in Ukraine.


6 h
The then Slovak PM Robert Fico and the Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán inaugurated the construction of a cross-border bridge on the Danube between the towns of Komárom and Komárno on October 17, 2017.

With one vote, Slovakia could introduce Viktor Orbán's winning electoral system

Increasing the quorum for political parties to enter parliament could be enough for a single-party government, a political scientist says.


7. apr

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad