Another 900 NATO troops could arrive in Slovakia

About 3,000 soldiers in total.

Another 900 troops from NATO member countries may arrive in Slovakia. The government approved the proposal today, but the parliament has to approve as well.

The soldiers should originate from the Czech Republic, Germany, the US and Slovenia. Together, 3,000 soldiers should be operating in Slovakia within a multinational combat group. Originally, the presence of 2,100 NATO soldiers was approved in Slovakia after the war in Ukraine started, in a so-called enhanced forward presence.

“The capabilities of the foreign armed forces will be complemented by the capabilities and capacities of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic, and will contribute to increasing the level of deterrence from a possible armed attack,” the Defence Ministry declared in the document, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

More soldiers for Patriot system

The number of Czech soldiers should increase by 100, the total number being 700. With 500 more German soldiers, their total number should be 1,200; with 200 US soldiers about to arrive in Slovakia, their total number will be 600; Slovenia will send 100 soldiers more, so there will be 200 Slovenian soldiers in Slovakia.

There should also be 200 troops from the Netherlands and 100 troops from Poland, the SITA newswire reported.

“Every unit supposed to arrive in Slovakia is tied to a certain type of technology we requested,” Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) explained.

The number of German troops has increased so that they can operate three batteries of the Patriot system alongside the Netherlands. In the case of the US, the increase in soldiers is also linked with the Patriot system.