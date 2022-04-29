Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

29. Apr 2022 at 8:30

Seeking jobs and staff in Europe with the help of Eures

The network could be helpful for both job-seekers and employers wanting to hire.

Nina Hrabovska Francelova
Nina Hrabovská Francelová
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Unsplash)

Looking for a job in a foreign country might be a tricky task without full knowledge of local circumstances and job-search techniques.

In Europe, job seekers may now turn to the Eures network, an abbreviation for European Employment Services.

This network promotes cooperation between public employment offices not just among the 27 EU member countries, but across the European Economic Area (EEA), including Norway, Lichtenstein, Iceland and Switzerland. The network unites several other partners, private employments, trade unions, private organisations and social partners.

“Eures’ objective is to facilitate the free movement of workers within the European Economic Area,” said Cosmin Boiangiu, executive director of the European Labour Authority (ELA).

ELA manages the European coordination office responsible for the coordination of networks and its activities in all participating countries.

Eures assists both jobseekers interested in moving to another country to work or study and employers who wish to recruit from abroad. It is also a system that helps to match the supply and demand of workforces around Europe. This service is available to all EU nationals and citizens of the previously mentioned four countries: Norway, Lichtenstein, Iceland, Switzerland.

The Eures service includes information on available jobs and the CVs of registered jobseekers covering all occupations. By the end of April 2022, there were more than 3,800,000 job ads and 900,000 CVs.

“We are constantly working on increasing a sort-of matching engine so that companies will find it easier to identify the needed workforce, and citizens will find easier to find a job in a country where they wish to relocate,” Boiangiu said.

The Eures service includes counselling to find the right job or the right staff. For this purpose, there is a network of about 1,000 well-trained advisers who can provide high-quality advice to jobseekers all across Europe. They are not only located in the capitals of each country, but can be found locally in regions so as to be easily approachable by jobseekers.

